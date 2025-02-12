Lillard (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After being downgraded to questionable Wednesday, Lillard has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury for Milwaukee's final game before the All-Star break. The superstar guard will have plenty of time to recover ahead of his next chance to play for the Bucks, which doesn't arrive until Feb. 20 against the Clippers. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) also out against the Timberwolves, Kyle Kuzma should serve as the top scoring option while the likes of Gary Trent, AJ Green and Kevin Porter help fill the void at point guard.