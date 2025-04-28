Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Pacers due to a left lower leg injury, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Lillard played six minutes before going down with the leg injury, which resulted in him needing to be taken immediately to the locker room. Haynes relays that the injury is potentially severe, which means Lillard could be dealing with an Achilles tear that would knock him out of the remainder of the postseason and cast serious doubt on his availability for the 2025-26 season, at minimum. Lillard will likely undergo an MRI on Monday before a diagnosis of his injury is provided.