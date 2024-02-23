Gallinari (recently signed) isn't listed on Milwaukee's injury report ahead of Friday's game against Minnesota.

After being waived by Detroit, Gallinari signed with the Bucks ahead of the All-Star break and will be available for Milwaukee's first game of the second-half schedule. With Khris Middleton (ankle) still out, there should be minutes available for Gallinari off the bench, but it'd be surprising if his role was large enough to generate fantasy-relevant production.