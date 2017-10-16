Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Claimed off waivers by Bucks
Liggins was claimed off waivers by the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Liggins spent roughly a week with the Heat, but ultimately was waived prior to roster cut downs. The Bucks like his upside, however, and will give him the final spot on their 15-man roster. That being said, the deal is reportedly not guaranteed, so there's still a chance he doesn't remain with the Bucks long-term. Liggins will add some depth on the wing, but won't see enough minutes to be relevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...