Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Claimed off waivers by Bucks

Liggins was claimed off waivers by the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Liggins spent roughly a week with the Heat, but ultimately was waived prior to roster cut downs. The Bucks like his upside, however, and will give him the final spot on their 15-man roster. That being said, the deal is reportedly not guaranteed, so there's still a chance he doesn't remain with the Bucks long-term. Liggins will add some depth on the wing, but won't see enough minutes to be relevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.