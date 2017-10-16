Play

Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Claimed off waivers by Bucks

Liggins was claimed off waivers by the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Liggins spent roughly a week with the Heat, but ultimately was waived prior to roster cut downs. The Bucks like his upside, however, and will give him the final spot on their 15-man roster. That being said, the deal is reportedly not guaranteed, so there's still a chance he doesn't remain with the Bucks long-term. Liggins will add some depth on the wing, but won't see enough minutes to be relevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball