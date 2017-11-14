Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Sees 21 minutes in Monday's win
Liggins collected six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and three steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 110-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Liggins matched season highs in scoring and minutes while setting season highs in steals and threes. He has appeared in 10 of 13 games in 2017-18, including seven straight, and if Liggins continues to play solid defense and hit some treys he could eventually earn a more consistent and reliable role off the bench.
