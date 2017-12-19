Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday

Liggins will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Liggins picked up the start on Saturday, going scoreless with four assists, two steals and a block across 17 minutes. However, with Matthew Dellavedova rejoining the lineup and shifting into the starting five, Liggins heads to the bench. With the demotion, Liggins will likely see a few less minutes and will be off the fantasy radar in the majority of leagues.