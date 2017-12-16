Bucks' DeAndre Liggins: Will start Saturday

Liggins will start Saturday's game against Houston, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

With Tony Snell still out of action, Jason Kidd will go with the more defensive-minded Liggins at the two, as Gary Payton II returns to a bench role. Liggins played only three minutes in Friday's loss to CHicago, but prior to that he'd played double-digit minutes in eight straight games. Regardless, Liggins is an afterthought in fantasy leagues of almost any size.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop