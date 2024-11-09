Wright (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Friday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.

For the second game in a row, Wright found himself outside of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation after he had previously appeared in each of Milwaukee's first seven contests of the season. However, Wright struggled to make much of an impact on the second unit, averaging just 2.1 points and 0.9 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor across 13.0 minutes. AJ Green had first begun cutting into Wright's playing time a few games ago, but Rivers confirmed after Friday's contest that two-way player Ryan Rollins will also get more opportunities than Wright moving forward, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.