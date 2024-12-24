Wright closed Monday's 112-91 victory over the Bulls with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 26 minutes.

This was an encouraging display for Wright, who had played just 12.7 minutes per game over his prior seven games for the Bucks. The 32-year-old guard is shooting a career-low 31.3 percent from the floor covering 21 appearances this season, so even though he notched a season-high nine points off the bench Monday, Wright doesn't appear to be the most attractive streaming option for fantasy managers in Damian Lillard's (illness) short-term absence.