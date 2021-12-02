Cousins (conditioning) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Cousins played 15 minutes off the bench in his debut with the Bucks on Wednesday, but he'll sit out for the second half of the back-to-back set. His next chance to play will be Saturday against Miami.
