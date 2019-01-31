DiVincenzo (heel) doesn't appear on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Raptors.

DiVincenzo hasn't appeared in a game for the Bucks since Jan. 1, but he's only been officially ruled out ahead of the most recent three contests due to left heel bursitis. His removal from the injury report suggests he'll be available if needed Thursday, though there's a good chance he ends up a healthy inactive.