DiVincenzo registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes in the Bucks' 130-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
DiVincenzo had totaled 16 points over his last three games, including getting blanked on Friday, prior to Wednesday's performance. Since opening the season with six consecutive games in double-digit scoring, he's managed to do so only five times in 15 games since.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Blanked in Saturday's loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Ten points in loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores in double figures•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Adds two triples in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Picks up two steals in win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles again from deep•