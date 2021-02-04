DiVincenzo registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes in the Bucks' 130-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

DiVincenzo had totaled 16 points over his last three games, including getting blanked on Friday, prior to Wednesday's performance. Since opening the season with six consecutive games in double-digit scoring, he's managed to do so only five times in 15 games since.