DiVincenzo registered eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to the Nets.

DiVincenzo turned in one his quieter games of the season stat-wise as he managed just eight points on nine shots in this narrow loss. The 23-year-old guard did, however, match his season average of 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is a career-best mark. DiVincenzo is shooting a blistering 44.1 percent from downtown through 14 games.