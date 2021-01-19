DiVincenzo registered eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to the Nets.
DiVincenzo turned in one his quieter games of the season stat-wise as he managed just eight points on nine shots in this narrow loss. The 23-year-old guard did, however, match his season average of 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is a career-best mark. DiVincenzo is shooting a blistering 44.1 percent from downtown through 14 games.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Picks up two steals in win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles again from deep•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Sets new career high in assists•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Hits three triples in loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts 15 points in opener•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Option picked up•