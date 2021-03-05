DiVincenzo registered seven points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's win at Memphis.

DiVincenzo found a way to stuff the stat sheet and make his presence felt, but he didn't provide a huge boost in most fantasy formats and has been marred by poor shooting displays in recent games. He is averaging 11.3 points but shooting 41.7 percent from the field over his last seven appearances, and he has failed to score more than seven points three times during that stretch.