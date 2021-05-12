DiVincenzo closed with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 victory over the Magic.

After struggling on the offensive end of the floor for much of the season, DiVincenzo appears to have hit his straps of late. He has managed to maintain some form of value across the season thanks to his ability to rack up steals as well as out-of-position rebounds. His recent scoring outburst comes as a bit of a surprise, albeit a pleasant one for those still alive in the fantasy leagues.