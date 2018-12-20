Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Assigned to G-League affiliate
DiVincenzo was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
DiVincenzo, who had seen a drop in minutes recently, will head to the Bucks G-League affiliate to get some additional reps. It's unclear how long the move will be for, but it's likely that he'll be back with the Bucks fairly soon.
