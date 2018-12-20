DiVincenzo was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

DiVincenzo, who had seen a drop in minutes recently, will head to the G League on what will likely be a short-term basis to get some additional run. Though the rookie should resurface in Milwaukee before long, he's not a lock to be included in coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories