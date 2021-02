DiVincenzo had 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

It was easily the best fantasy performance of the season for DiVincenzo, who set season highs in minutes (35) and points, while tying his season high in assists. The Villanova product is now averaging a well-rounded 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 made threes over his last seven outings.