DiVincenzo had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 loss at Charlotte.

It's the first time this season the 24-year-old was unable to put up any points, and he didn't provide much production in any other categories. DiVincenzo had a hot start to the season but has scored in double figures only twice in the past nine games.