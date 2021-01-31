DiVincenzo had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 loss at Charlotte.
It's the first time this season the 24-year-old was unable to put up any points, and he didn't provide much production in any other categories. DiVincenzo had a hot start to the season but has scored in double figures only twice in the past nine games.
