DiVincenzo delivered five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 120-116 loss to the Mavericks.

DiVincenzo finished with career highs in rebounding and assists while filling up the stat sheet in this his second straight start. Thursday's matchup versus a tough Lakers defense may not be the best time to trust him in daily formats, but nevertheless DiVincenzo is clearly capitalizing on the absence of Eric Bledsoe (lower leg), who is slated to miss the next couple weeks.