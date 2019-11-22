Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Continues impressive play
DiVincenzo ended with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 victory over the Trail Blazers.
DiVincenzo continues to start in place of the injured Khris Middleton (quadriceps) and had himself a strong night on Thursday. He has been playing well over the past week and should continue to see decent minutes until Middleton returns. DiVincenzo doesn't have the highest upside given the talent surrounding him, however, he is worth a look in 12-team leagues in the short-term.
