Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Deemed inactive Wednesday
DiVincenzo (ankle) is inactive for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
DiVincenzo will be missing his second straight game due to right ankle soreness, as the rookie continues to endure an up-and-down season. After playing in the first 14 matchups of the year, the rookie has been either hampered with injury problems and/or assigned to the G League. Since Nov. 14, DiVincenzo has only played in nine contests with the Bucks while averaging just 2.2 points per appearance.
