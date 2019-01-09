Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Diagnosed with right heel bursitis
DiVincenzo's injury description has been changed from right ankle soreness to right heel bursitis, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
DiVincenzo is set to miss a fourth straight game Wednesday, and it appears his injury is more significant than originally believed. That said, the Bucks have not provided an updated timetable for the rookie, so he should still be considered day-to-day moving forward.
