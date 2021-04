DiVincenzo recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 143-136 loss to Houston.

DiVincenzo saw a slight decrease from his average of 27.5 minutes per game as he struggled to get much going in this high-scoring affair. He had been in a rut coming into this game as well -- posting averages of 7.6 points on 38.2 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 triples and 0.9 steals per game over his previous seven outings.