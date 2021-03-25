DiVincenzo scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes of Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

While DiVincenzo saw his streak of seven straight games with seven or more rebounds come to an end, he was able cash in from distance. His five triples were nearly as many as he had connected on in his previous three games (7) combined. He's now hit double-digit scoring in six of his last seven outings and over that span is averaging 12.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.