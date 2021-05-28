DiVincenzo (foot) will not return to Game 3 against Miami on Thursday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

DiVincenzo hurt his left foot in the first half after playing nine minutes of action and scoring zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt). Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton are candidates to see increased minutes for the rest of the game. DiVincenzo should be considered questionable for Game 4 on Saturday at this time.