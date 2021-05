DiVincenzo finished with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 victory over the Nets.

DiVincenzo got back on track in the victory, grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds in the process. He has been in and out of the lineup over the past few weeks and has subsequently struggled to find his rhythm on either end of the court. His role is secure and if you need steals and out-of-position rebounds, he is absolutely worth a look.