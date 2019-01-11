Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Doubtful for Friday
DiVincenzo (heel) is unlikely to play Friday against the Wizards.
DiVincenzo is still dealing with right heel bursitis, missing his fourth straight contest Wednesday. He'll likely make it five after being listed as doubtful on Milwaukee's injury report. Assuming DiVencenzo is indeed out, his next opportunity to return will come Sunday against Atlanta.
