Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Doubtful for Wednesday
DiVincenzo (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
DiVincenzo is still battling right ankle soreness, putting the rookie in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game. Even when healthy, DiVincenzo doesn't figure to factor heavily into the rotation.
