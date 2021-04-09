DiVincenzo tallied 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Mavericks.

The 24-year-old scored his most points since the month of February, posting 22 points on 13 attempts. DiVincenzo has been solid in nine-category fantasy leagues over his last six games, as he's averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in the span. The third-year guard has taken full advantage of his recent uptick in usage with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out of the lineup due to a knee injury. Until Antetokounmpo returns to the lineup, DiVincenzo should continue being a consistent across-the-board threat.