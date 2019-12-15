Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Earns starting nod
DiVincenzo will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Eric Bledsoe is sidelined with a lower leg injury, providing DiVincenzo with his first chance to start since Nov. 30. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 26.0 minutes in 10 starts this season.
