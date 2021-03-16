DiVincenzo recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's win against the Wizards.
The 24-year-old snapped his five-game inefficient streak with a well-rounded game. DiVincenzo has been a top-100 fantasy player this season as he continues to produce solid numbers across the board. DiVincenzo's 26.8 minutes per game this season is a career high, and he should continue seeing 25-30 minutes per game the rest of the way.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Hauls in 13 boards•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Another poor shooting display•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Loses momentum in blowout loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Big game in win over Pels•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 16 in win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Puts up 14 points in loss•