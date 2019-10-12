Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Excels off the bench
DiVincenzo recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 118-11 win over the Mavericks.
DiVencenzo is trying to re-establish himself after dealing with a heel injury that plagued him all most of last season. The first-round pick from 2018 has a lot of promise, and if he can stay 100 percent injury-free, he could certainly find a role in the offense, but the Bucks took no chances and acquired George Hill and Kyle Korver in an attempt to shore up their backcourt.
