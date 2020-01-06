Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Expected back Monday
DiVincenzo will return to the lineup Monday against the Spurs.
DiVincenzo was held out of Saturday's game to rest, but all indications are that he'll return to availability Monday night. He was not listed on the Bucks' latest injury report.
