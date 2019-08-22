DiVincenzo is back at full strength after dealing with a heel injury near the end of his rookie season, Delaware Online reports.

In an interview with a local outlet in his home state of Delaware, DiVincenzo said he's "100 percent" after battling the heel injury for the last several months. After finding himself in the regular rotation early on, DiVincenzo played in only four games after Jan. 1, and he did not appear in any of Milwaukee's postseason contests. The second-year guard will look to work his way back into the mix when camp begins next month, but he'll face stiff competition for minutes from Wes Matthews, Pat Connaughton, Kyle Korver, Sterling Brown and George Hill.