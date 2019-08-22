Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: 'Feeling 100 percent'
DiVincenzo is back at full strength after dealing with a heel injury near the end of his rookie season, Delaware Online reports.
In an interview with a local outlet in his home state of Delaware, DiVincenzo said he's "100 percent" after battling the heel injury for the last several months. After finding himself in the regular rotation early on, DiVincenzo played in only four games after Jan. 1, and he did not appear in any of Milwaukee's postseason contests. The second-year guard will look to work his way back into the mix when camp begins next month, but he'll face stiff competition for minutes from Wes Matthews, Pat Connaughton, Kyle Korver, Sterling Brown and George Hill.
More News
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...