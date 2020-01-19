DiVincenzo had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3PT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-97 win at Brooklyn.

DiVincenzo once again provided a spark off the bench and he is thriving on that role. Since returning to the second unit seven games ago, the combo guard is averaging 13.0 points while shooting 49.3 percent from the field in only 24.4 minutes per game. He will try to extend his solid run of play Monday at Chicago.