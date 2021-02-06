DiVincenzo logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes Friday in a 123-105 win at Cleveland.

DiVincenzo logged his first double-double since Feb. 24 last year. Though his 8.4 PPG across this calendar year is down from the 9.2 he posted last season, DiVincenzo has still supplied serviceable value by tallying stats in other categories. DiVincenzo is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 assists across his 17 games in 2021.