DiVincenzo finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 5 boards, 2 assists, one block, and one steal, in 27 minutes of a 118-115 overtime win against Miami on Sunday.

DiVincenzo sent the game to overtime with a free throw with less than two seconds remaining in regulation. It showed incredible confidence and poise for the second-year man to put the ball on the floor and try to get to the hoop with the game on the line. He's struggled to find consistency in the playoffs, but by helping his team pull out the overtime win it could be a boost as his team looks to keep their stay in Orlando going in Tuesday's Game 5.