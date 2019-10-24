Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Gets options picked up
The Bucks exercised DiVincenzo's third-year team option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This isn't much of a surprise, as not only do the Bucks need all the backcourt depth they can get moving forward, but they still have a lot to see out of DiVencenzo after missed nearly all of the 2018-19 season due to injury. This confirms that DiVincenzo will be under contract through next season at the very least.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...