The Bucks exercised DiVincenzo's third-year team option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This isn't much of a surprise, as not only do the Bucks need all the backcourt depth they can get moving forward, but they still have a lot to see out of DiVencenzo after missed nearly all of the 2018-19 season due to injury. This confirms that DiVincenzo will be under contract through next season at the very least.