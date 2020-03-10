Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Gets unannounced rest
DiVincenzo (coach's decision) didn't see the court Monday in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets in what amounted to a rest day.
Even after its loss and a Toronto win, Milwaukee still holds a six-and-a-half-game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so coach Mike Budenholzer decided to withhold several key players for rest purposes in the second half of a back-to-back set. Expect DiVincenzo to suit up when the Bucks return to action Thursday against the Celtics, and the second-year player could be in store for more elevated usage than normal in the event superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is sidelined for a third straight game.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts well-rounded line in defeat•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Shines off bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 19, stuffs stat sheet•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 11 off bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Quiet in second straight start•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Underwhelms in start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...