DiVincenzo (coach's decision) didn't see the court Monday in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets in what amounted to a rest day.

Even after its loss and a Toronto win, Milwaukee still holds a six-and-a-half-game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so coach Mike Budenholzer decided to withhold several key players for rest purposes in the second half of a back-to-back set. Expect DiVincenzo to suit up when the Bucks return to action Thursday against the Celtics, and the second-year player could be in store for more elevated usage than normal in the event superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is sidelined for a third straight game.