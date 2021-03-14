DiVincenzo finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 125-119 win over the Wizards.

Though DiVincenzo was able to turn in a quality line for fantasy managers with his second double-double of the season, his production is likely to start trending down now that Jrue Holiday is free of restrictions after recently missing time due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Feb. 28 return of Holiday has already coincided with a decline in DiVincenzo's assist count, a natural consequence of him playing fewer minutes at point guard. Since tying his season high with nine assists in the Bucks' final game before Holiday's return, DiVincenzo has accrued 12 dimes combined over his last five outings.