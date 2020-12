DiVincenzo had 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block during Wednesday's 119-108 defeat to the Heat.

DiVincenzo's inconsistency inside the three-point arc did not stop him from shooting well outside of it. He capped off an excellent December to begin the season, averaging 14.0 points on a 54.2 shot percentage. DiVincenzo is actually doing better from three, shooting 61.5 percent from outside the arc and 45.5 percent inside of it.