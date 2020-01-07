Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Hot off the bench
DiVincenzo posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during the Bucks' 126-104 loss to the Spurs on Monday night.
He was the Bucks leading scorer going into halftime with 11, but cooled off in the second half and didn't capitalize on garbage time during a rare Milwaukee loss. There are simply too many mouths to feed in Milwaukee for DiVincenzo to have consistent fantasy value at this juncture.
