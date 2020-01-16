Play

DiVincenzo is probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics with a right finger sprain.

DiVincenzo was limited to 17 minutes during Tuesday's blowout win over the Knicks -- his lowest minutes total since Nov. 10 -- though it's unclear if the finger injury played into that workload. The 22-year-old is on track to play his usual role off the bench Thursday for the Bucks.

