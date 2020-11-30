DiVincenzo is expected to open the season as the Bucks' starting shooting guard, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After their bid to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Kings fizzled out earlier this month, the Bucks haven't re-engaged with teams in trade talks involving DiVincenzo, the team's top young asset. With Milwaukee having since used most of its available cap space to sign a slew of veteran bench pieces (Pat Connaughton, D.J. Augustin, Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes and Torrey Craig), DiVincenzo looms as the most obvious candidate to replace the departed Wesley Matthews, who signed with the Lakers. While DiVincenzo likely won't be able to compare with Matthews in his ability to defend bigger wings one-on-one, he's a solid team defender and offers more upside as a playmaker. Look for the 23-year-old to make a push for a near-30-minute role in 2020-21 after he averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per game a season ago.