DiVincenzo produced just five points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Lakers.

DiVincenzo managed just five points Thursday but chipped in with decent production elsewhere. His role has increased with Eric Bledsoe (leg) on the sidelines, although the scoring has not reflected that. The move into the starting lineup actually decreases his opportunities on the offensive end given he is typically the fourth or fifth option. However, he can put up numbers across the board and his elite steal rate alone makes him worth a look in standard formats.