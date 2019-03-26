Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Listed out for Tuesday
DiVincenzo (heel) is listed as out for Tuesday game against the Rockets.
DiVincenzo will miss the sixth straight game as he continues to deal with a left heel injury. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Clippers, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
