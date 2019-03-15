Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Listed out Friday
DiVincenzo is listed as out for Friday's game against the Heat with bilateral heel bursitis.
The same injury kept DiVincenzo out for over two months earlier this season, and it looks like he still has some lingering issues with it. As a result, the rookie will be sidelined for Friday's game, and it's unclear if the injury will require additional time off. George Hill (groin), however, is making his return after a nine-game absence, and the veteran point guard will likely absorb most, if not all, of DiVinvenzo's minutes off the bench.
