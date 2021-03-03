DiVincenzo posted three points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 loss to the Nuggets.

After double-digit scoring in the four prior games, DiVincenzo hit a wall Tuesday, failing to convert a shot from the field and having his minutes limited in the blowout loss. With Jrue Holiday back after a bout with COVID-19, DiVincenzo's minutes are bound to be reduced anyway, but Tuesday's overall effort will probably mark one of his low points of the season.