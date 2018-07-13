Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Making debut Thursday
DiVincenzo (groin) will make his summer league debut Thursday against the Spurs.
DiVincenzo has been sidelined since the beginning of summer league due to a groin strain. The 17th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, DiVincenzo will look to show off his scoring ability against San Antonio.
